Something to look forward to: Apple unveiled the new iPhone 12 lineup this week, and details about the devices' internal batteries have now been revealed. The iPhone 12 has a smaller battery than last year’s iPhone 11, but Apple’s battery life estimates remain consistent across both devices. As you might expect, the smaller-sized iPhone 12 mini has an even smaller battery and a shorter battery life.

Information concerning the new devices' batteries surfaced in documentation published by ANATEL (Brazil’s equivalent of the FCC) and shared by Tecnoblog. According to the documents, Apple’s iPhone 12 has a 2,815 mAh battery, which is slightly smaller than the 3,110 mAh internal battery in last year’s iPhone 11. However, Apple notes that the iPhone 12 can manage the same 17 hours of video playback as its predecessor. Likely the result of efficiency gains in Apple's new SoC and further software refinement.

Apple’s iPhone 12 mini has a smaller battery, as you might expect. According to the documentation, the iPhone 12 mini’s battery has a capacity of 2,227mAh. The somewhat retro $400 2020 iPhone SE, on the other hand, has a capacity of 1,821 mAh.

Details concerning the battery capacity of the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max haven't been revealed yet, however Apple has listed the iPhone 12 Pro’s battery life to clock in at 17 hours of video playback, which is one hour less than last year’s model. The bigger 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max offers the best battery life of any iPhone: Apple notes that it can deliver 20 hours of video playback—the same as last year’s 11 Pro Max.

The same documentation from ANATEL notes that Apple’s new iPhones are being manufactured at Foxconn sites in Brazil and India, as well as China. Preorders for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro launched on October 16, while preorders for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max open on November 6. The first devices are due to reach customers next week.