WTF?! Are you planning to buy an Xbox Series X? Do you have a love for KFC that borders on the terrifying? Then why not combine the two with an XBSX controller that pays homage to the popular fast-food giant.

The unlikely-sounding accessory is the result of a partnership between Xbox and KFC in the UK (as reported by Tom’s Hardware). The fried chicken restaurant chain is giving away an Xbox Series X console every day to lucky participants in the country.

The runner-up prize, or possibly the punishment, is a KFC-themed controller that’s so garishly awful, ‘winners’ will likely paint over the thing. It must have taken some misplaced hubris on KFC’s part to believe people would look at the words “finger clickin’ good” without feeling nauseated.

Winning a free Xbox Series X does sound good, though. The competition, running now up until November 15, requires signing up for the KFC rewards app and opting-in. Once that’s done, it’s simply a matter of buying a box meal and entering the code on the box or scanning the receipt.

Tom’s notes that this isn’t the only food outlet giving away next-gen consoles. In the US, Burger King is offering customers the chance to win a PlayStation 5, while Taco Bell is running its own Xbox Series X competition. Neither is pushing vomit-inducing themed controllers onto people, thankfully.

KFC has been behind Special Edition devices in the past. In 2017, it partnered with Huawei to release a limited edition version of the Enjoy 7 Plus that celebrated the 30th anniversary of the company’s arrival in China. Unlike the XBSX controller, however, that one didn’t cause blindness when you looked at it for too long.