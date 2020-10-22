Something to look forward to: Hideo Kojima’s game studio, Kojima Productions, is on the lookout for new hires to work on what could be a PlayStation 5 horror. The company has confirmed development of the new project and is seeking “best-in-class talent” to become part of the team.

Whatever the project is, Kojima Productions’ careers section isn’t revealing any details beyond the listings for writers, artists, programmers, and more. But we can speculate on what the Metal Gear Solid creator has planned.

#KojimaProductions confirms a new project is in development and is looking to hire the best-in-class talent to work out of our Tokyo studio. For more information on the openings and requirements, please visit our website at https://t.co/jeTGnnwLAW pic.twitter.com/StLOrxTlhg — KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) October 22, 2020

One of the more obvious possibilities is a sequel to Death Stranding. The adventure, which arrived on PS4 late last year before hitting the PC in July, may have split opinion among gamers, but it won critical acclaim and sold enough units to secure funding for the next Kojima Productions project.

Back in March, Death Stranding star Norman Reedus revealed that he was “in talks to do other stuff” with Hideo Kojima, including projects related to Death Stranding.

Alternatively, Kojima could be working on a horror title. Konami’s cancelation of the next instalment in the Silent Hill franchise (Silent Hills) back in 2015 was a bitter blow to fans, especially after the playable teaser (PT) hinted at one of the most terrifying gaming experiences ever seen. Kojima might be itching to make up for that disappointment by adding a new entry to the genre.

The possibility of a horror game seems even more likely when one considers that Kojima last November said he wants to make the “scariest horror game.”

As to make the scariest horror game, I’ll watch the scary movies in order to awaken my horror soul. THE EYE is the Thai horror movie I rent when making PT but was too scary to finish watching. The package is scary so I rented the disc only. Will I be able to finish watching? pic.twitter.com/BVwPruUAvt — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) November 22, 2019

Whatever the new Kojima Productions game turns out to be, it’ll be designed with the power of next-gen consoles in mind—an enticing prospect for a horror. Don’t be surprised if it’s another PlayStation exclusive, but hopefully, as with Death Stranding, it’ll make its way onto the PC eventually.