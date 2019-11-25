Something to look forward to: Now that Death Stranding has finally arrived, legendary video game creator Hideo Kojima is turning to other projects. And he wants his next title to be the “scariest horror game.”

The Metal Gear Solid creator already has experience in the genre. Despite his famous P.T only being a Playable Teaser for the canceled Silent Hills, it’s still regarded as one of the most terrifying game experiences ever made.

Ever since Kojima unceremoniously parted ways with Konami, horror fans have been hoping for his return to horror. Now, it appears they’ll get their wish. He tweeted: “As to make the scariest horror game, I’ll watch the scary movies in order to awaken my horror soul.”

As to make the scariest horror game, I’ll watch the scary movies in order to awaken my horror soul. THE EYE is the Thai horror movie I rent when making PT but was too scary to finish watching. The package is scary so I rented the disc only. Will I be able to finish watching? pic.twitter.com/BVwPruUAvt — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) 22 November 2019

“THE EYE is the Thai horror movie I rent when making PT but was too scary to finish watching. The package is scary so I rented the disc only. Will I be able to finish watching?”

It’s strange to think that that the man behind P.T. not only found The Eye too frightening to watch all the way through but also thought the packaging was so scary that he only rented the DVD.

Kojima’s been hitting the headlines this month. He took home a pair of Guinness Records for his social media following (video game director with the most followers on Twitter and Instagram), and there was news that his independent studio plans to make movies one day. Additionally, the divisive Death Stranding was nominated for several Game Awards, which has brought some controversy.