In a nutshell: Are you an Edge user who finds the few seconds it takes to load the browser is just too long? Then here's some good news: Microsoft is testing a new feature in Windows 10 that should increase the speed at which Edge launches from the desktop, taskbar, and hyperlinks within apps.

As reported by ZDNet, the new feature, called start-up boost, works by launching core Edge processes when Windows 10 is booted. They're kept running in the background at low priority when the browser isn't open, which should keep their memory usage at a minimum. Having the processes constantly ready in this way means Edge will start quicker.

For those who don't use Edge and would rather not have unused background processes, don't worry: start-up boost will be an optional feature that can be enabled and disabled. It's set to arrive in the stable build of Edge 88, which is expected to hit in mid-January.

"We are in the process of deploying this feature, so it may be a little while before you see it in your respective channel and build," said Microsoft.

The Redmond firm says the feature will be available on a large number of devices running Windows 10, but it may be removed from those that "do not see expected positive impact."

Start-up boost is the latest attempt by Microsoft to get people using its Chromium-powered Edge; it was recently revealed that Internet Explorer users would be forced onto Edge when trying to access websites incompatible with IE. User numbers have increased, but its market share of around 3 percent remains a long way from Chrome's 66 percent.