Something to look forward to: Historically, movies and shows based on books and video games haven't been fantastic. These days, things are different: Game of Thrones (mostly), Altered Carbon, and Netflix's The Witcher are all great pieces of media that stand on their own feet, with or without the context of their source material. With this in mind, a bit of cautious optimism may be in order for Netflix's latest announcement: a live-action adaptation of Assassin's Creed is in the works.

Before you ask, no, the show has no relation to the ill-fated 2016 film based on the same franchise. The movie was directed by Justin Kurzel, and, to put things gently, it was not particularly good.

The show, on the other hand, will be produced by Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik. Altman has acted in several critically acclaimed shows like The Blacklist and Orange is The New Black. Kreinik is best known for her role as the Director of Development for Ubisoft's Film and Television branch.

Netflix will be developing an Assassin's Creed live-action series. @Ubisofts's Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik will serve as Executive Producers — NX (@NXOnNetflix) October 27, 2020

"For more than 10 years, millions of fans around the world have helped shape the Assassin's Creed brand into an iconic franchise," said Altman (who is also Ubisoft's Head of Film & Television) in a statement. "We're thrilled to create an Assassin's Creed series with Netflix and we look forward to developing the next saga in the Assassin's Creed universe."

Aside from revealing the show's existence and its lead producers, Netflix hasn't given us much to go on here. It's unclear whether it'll follow the story and lore of the games while taking a few creative liberties, or chart its own, entirely unique path. It's also impossible to tell how many seasons are planned or how long each episode will be.

Notably, Netflix's press release states that its deal with Ubisoft is for not just a single live-action series, but also "animated" and "anime" adaptations. Netflix might just be trying to prevent competitors from snagging the rights to make similar shows, or perhaps an Assassin's Creed anime really is on the way -- only time will tell.

We'll be following this project closely, and we'll update you if any interesting new information comes to light.