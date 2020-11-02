In brief: Getting hold of an RTX 3080 or RTX 3090 is proving to be an almost impossible task, but those who can find one from an official retailer now have an extra incentive to purchase: Nvidia is running a giveaway in which buyers can grab the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War for free.

Following the reveal of its RTX 30-series back in September, Nvidia launched a promotion in which buyers of the cards could receive a copy of Watch Dogs Legion and a year’s free subscription to GeForce Now. That ended last week and has been replaced with the COD: Black Ops Cold War promo—no mention of any free GeForce Now subscriptions this time, though

Like Watch Dogs Legion, Black Ops Cold War, which arrives on November 13, is a graphically demanding game that supports RTX features such as ray tracing and DLSS. Treyarch recently revealed that the RTX 3070 is the recommended card for those wishing to use ray tracing, while running in 4K at a high FPS count with all RTX features enabled will require an RTX 3080.

Sadly, the Nvidia promotion only covers the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090, not the newly released RTX 3070 or any RTX 20-series products. It also includes select desktop PCs that include the two top Ampere cards.

The promo is running now until December 10, though the redemption period lasts until January 11. If you do want a free copy of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, make sure to buy an eligible product from retailers participating in the giveaway—it’s the only way Nvidia will hand over a redemption code. Check out the full terms & conditions and FAQs.