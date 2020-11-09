Something to look forward to: PC gamers have been waiting years to fully enjoy the Halo franchise on PC, but thanks to the ongoing efforts of developer 343 Industries, that waiting has finally started to come to an end. As of writing, Halo Reach, ODST, 1, 2, and 3 are all available on PC now, often with remastered graphics and PC-optimized gameplay. Soon, the much-lauded Halo 4 will be joining their ranks.

The game arrives on PC as part of the Master Chief Collection come November 17, which is just over a week away. If you haven't delved into the franchise on PC yet, that gives you a solid eight days to snag the rest of the games and play them through.

It's worth noting that, though Halo 4 is arriving in the MCC, the way 343 Industries has structured the bundle is not particularly rigid. You can buy the individual games a la carte at $10 a pop (with ODST being the sole exception at $5) if you'd like. This could be useful if you've already played through some of the games on console (or PC, in the case of Halo 1 and 2).

Halo 4 will officially arrive on PC as a part of Halo: The Master Chief Collection, on November 17.



Wake up, and venture forth into Requiem. pic.twitter.com/nc67lRNEyG — Halo (@Halo) November 9, 2020

Microsoft is promising an "optimized" experience with Halo 4's PC port, though we're not entirely sure what that will entail for the time being. Halo 4 was never an ugly-looking game, and even by today's standards it holds up relatively well. However, as PC fanatics, we certainly won't say no to some extra graphical options and tweaks.

If you aren't interested in buying the MCC all at once, or even Halo 4 by itself, there is one more avenue available to you: Xbox Game Pass. The service, which is available on PC, will run you $10 a month now (after a recent price hike), and it will grant you access to a plethora of games, including the entirety of the MCC.

If you only plan on playing the titles through once, Game Pass could be a great value for you. You can learn more about the service right here.