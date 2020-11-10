One more thing: Will Cupertino reveal the very first Mac powered by Apple silicon today? The chances are high that it will. AirTags or AirPods Studio headphones may also make an appearance. Find out right here at 10am PT/ 1pm ET / 6pm GMT.

Apple sent out invites last week to what's likely its final unveiling event for 2020. Dubbed "One More Thing," the keynote will be livestreamed today from Apple HQ. Since Apple has already revealed its lineup of flagship iPhone 12 smartphones, a new iPad, and Series 6 Apple Watch, the only thing left to announce is a new Mac-related product line.

We'll likely get a glimpse of at least one new notebook or desktop powered by Apple silicon. We also may hear news regarding AirTags tracking fobs or third-generation AirPods.

Apple has been moving toward manufacturing chips "in-house" for quite a while, even quietly opening a manufacturing plant in Oregon back in 2018. It publicly indicated it was moving away from Intel-based processors at this year's WWDC and the transition would take about two years.

Apple's new silicon is likely to be based on the very capable A14, which powers the iPhone 12 and iPad Air. Apple had already anticipated the first Macs with new in-house processors would come out before the end of the year, which is why it's almost certain we'll hear about them today.

You can watch the 'One More Thing' keynote on Apple's website or just hit play at the top of this article when the presentation starts at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT.

Image credit: Thanmano