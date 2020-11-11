In a nutshell: Sony as part of its PS5 First Play series on YouTube has shared an early look at gameplay footage from Resident Evil Village, the upcoming survival horror game from Capcom. As seen in the gameplay teaser, RE Village is set in a snowy, mysterious village, and will utilize a first-person perspective when it launches next year.

The video, a glorified advertisement for Sony’s new console, depicts professional tennis player Naomi Osaka playing a handful of games including Resident Evil Village. The action starts around the 1:45 mark where we see a few snippets of the game’s namesake village environment.

Osaka mentions that [the controller] pulses and vibrates when jumping, sliding and climbing over objects, suggesting Capcom is putting the new DualSense controller to good use via haptic feedback.

Resident Evil Village first broke cover during Sony’s PS5 reveal event back in June following months of rumors. Events in the game are said to take place a few years after Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and will see the return of Ethan Winters and another familiar face in Chris Redfield.

Sony’s PlayStation 5 launches on November 12 starting at $399 for the digital version and $499 for a model equipped with a disc drive. Resident Evil Village, meanwhile, is expected sometime in 2021 for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC.

