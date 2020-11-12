Facepalm: It's surprising how many people still need reminding of this: don't believe everything you see on the internet. A couple of viral videos of the new Xbox Series X bellowing smoke have been called out as fakes after it was revealed the effect could easily be created by blowing vape smoke into the bottom of the console.

At least two videos showing thick smoke rising from the Xbox Series X's top vent holes were enough to worry some buyers of Microsoft's new machine, but eagle-eyed viewers noted that the smoke looked suspiciously similar to the kind produced by vapes and e-cigarettes.

Xbox Studio, an Xbox news account, put the theory to the test. The experiment replicates the original videos perfectly, with the smoke getting sucked up and pumped out the top. Some posters of the original video claimed the XBSX had shut itself off once the smoke appeared. Xbox Studio shows that when the console is turned off and the fans slow to a stop, the smoke continues to rise for a short time.

Os dejo un video MIO explicando porque es Fake lo de la consola "Quemada" y como han logrado este efecto incluso estando la consola "APAGADA" pic.twitter.com/LfXzIBSu6N — Xbox Studio (@XboxStudio) November 11, 2020

Microsoft has responded to the videos with a tweet that read: "We can't believe we have to say this, but please do not blow vape smoke into your Xbox Series X." It did add, however, that it takes all product safety reports seriously and will be investigating further.

The Xbox Series X's power does mean it can get quite toasty, so keep that in mind when deciding where to place it, but it seems Microsoft isn't facing another Red Ring of Death nightmare scenario. And assuming it's not become addicted to cigarettes, pumping the XBSX full of vape smoke isn't a good idea.

There have been some genuine problems with the Xbox Series X, as is usually the case with any mass-produced new technology. Some users have noticed the disk drive making a machine gun-like noise, while Microsoft has replaced one UK buyer's console after it repeatedly crashed and displayed green dots across the screen.

My new @Xbox has now turned into a mechanic machine gun or a metronome.. great start to next gen! Never had any issues with Xbox at all before.. @XboxSupport pic.twitter.com/N85LjyHn0b — Ryan (@RWillows) November 10, 2020