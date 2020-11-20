WTF?! Amazon is facing an unexpected PlayStation 5 PR nightmare. In the last 24 hours, numerous PS5 orders have gone missing in the UK. It does not appear that it is a case of rampant porch piracy, though. Instead, multiple delivery drivers may be behind the thefts.

Thursday marked the PlayStation 5's launch day in the United Kingdom. Many Amazon customers anxiously awaited the delivery of their shiny new next-gen console only to find a package containing a toy or another useless item. Others found that their orders had been marked as "delivered" but received nothing at all.

Reports of wrong items being delivered began trickling in to Twitter last night. The substituted products were so ridiculous that it was initially thought to be pranksters making fun of how hard it is to get your hands on a PS5. However, as Amazon delivery drivers worked into the night to get all the orders out, more reports came in, some from reputable sources. Eurogamer notes that even some of its staff got ripped off.

So, @AmazonUK looks like someone has stolen my (day late) PS5. Right outer box, wrong item. Where can I get help? @AmazonHelp @PlayStationUK pic.twitter.com/qBIZ3RHl1I — Anthony Dickens (@antdickens) November 20, 2020

This morning, Nintendo Life editor Anthony Dickens tweeted his PS5 delivery arrived a day late, and when he opened it, the package contained a Nerf gun. Upon examining the shipping carton, Dickens noticed that someone had sealed it with clear packing tape rather than the usual Amazon-branded tape.

MTV journalist Bex April May also tweeted that she got an air fryer instead of a PlayStation 5. Pictures of her box also show clear tape was used to reseal it. Other items folks have reported getting include a bag of rice, a foot massager, cat food, and a George Foreman Grill. And those were the lucky ones that at least got something.

Happy #PS5 day everyone. Tried to document our one’s unveiling, but Amazon have tricked us with an unsolicited air fryer instead (after giving delivery password). Anyone else had this problem today? pic.twitter.com/99IUSzSJUU — Bex April May (@bexlectric) November 19, 2020

Several people have reported not getting their delivery at all. One customer said he was tracking his package and saw the courier pull up outside of his house, stop, then drive away. A "failed delivery" notification popped up seconds later. Fortunately, the driver was only a short distance down the road making another stop, and the customer was able to confront him and get his package. He is just one of many who have seemingly been getting scammed by Amazon delivery drivers.

Complaints responses indicate that Amazon has been getting flooded with refund requests for failed PS5 shipments over the last 24-hours, but the company has not responded to requests for comment.

Image credit: Jeramey Lende