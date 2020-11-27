Why it matters: Mods like this aren't terribly practical (this one, for example, is very loud) but it's neat to see what is possible when thinking outside the box. And who knows, with a bit more refinement, perhaps a marketable product or an improvement to an existing toy could emerge.

We’ve seen some pretty formidable Nerf gun modifications over the years (Mark Rober’s oversized Nerf N-Strike Maverick powered by a 3,000 PSI paintball tank immediately comes to mind). This 4-stroke gas-powered Nerf Blaster from Peter Sripol, on the other hand, is equally as compelling (and far more manageable).

Sripol started with a Nerf Elite 2.0 Turbine CS-18 motorized blaster, removed the electric motors that normally power the gun and replaced them with a Toyan 4-stroke engine intended for RC applications.

As you’ll see in the clip, it didn’t take a ton of custom fabrication to fit the engine on the gun. That said, the results weren’t all that impressive considering the engine is more geared for low-end torque. In an application like this, what you really need are high RPMs.

With a bit more tweaking, Sripol was able to get it working even better than the stock electric motors. He also cleaned up the install by properly mounting the fuel tank and added a mini exhaust pipe complete with flapper.

Found is a TechSpot feature where we share clever, funny or otherwise interesting stuff from around the web.