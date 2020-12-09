Bottom line: Halo Infinite was scheduled to arrive as a much-needed launch title alongside the Xbox Series X/S last month but following its concerning reveal over the summer, the narrative started to change. The game is now getting a fresh coat of paint but unfortunately, fans are going to have to wait a while for it to dry.

Aaron Greenberg, GM of Xbox marketing at Microsoft, initially suggested that the shortcomings fans were complaining about during the reveal were the result of a lower quality (1080p) stream and suggested folks watch the presentation in 4K 60 FPS.

A few weeks later, developer 343 Industries announced it was pushing the game’s launch back into 2021 in order to ensure they have enough time to “deliver a Halo game experience that meets our vision.” But when exactly?

We got a better sense of when to expect the game this week and unfortunately for eager Halo fans, they’ll need to exhibit some patience over the coming months.

Creative director Joseph Staten said in a recent blog post that 343 Industries is aiming to ship Halo Infinite in the fall of 2021.

“Yep, that’s when the game is coming out,” Staten said. “And from now until then, every one of us at 343i and our great partner teams will be building, testing, and polishing an experience we hope all of you love,” he added.

Neill Harrison, director of art management at 343 Industries, said the primary goal of the demo in July was to show gameplay for the first time. “While that aspect generally landed as we wanted, the reality is that the art and visuals weren’t at the bar we hold for Halo – even in a work-in-progress state,” Harrison added.

For a deeper look at how 343 Industries is transforming Halo Infinite based on fan feedback, be sure to check out the in-depth interview with several of the team members working on the game over on the Halo blog.