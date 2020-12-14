What just happened? Microsoft is attempting to make the most of the holidays, and is having a bit of fun doing so. The Redmond tech giant recently published a “commercial” for Microsoft Holiday Hits, a compilation of 60 festive holiday tunes remade by Microsoft and based on its various product lines.

It’s the sort of gag typical of sketch comedy shows like Saturday Night Live, but from Microsoft.

Reply All Records presents: Microsoft Holiday Hits. The great selection of holiday songs EVER assembled. 🔈📺 pic.twitter.com/Ml0lIqGeEt — Microsoft (@Microsoft) December 11, 2020

The collection features hits such as Deck the Halls with 90s Clip Art, Frosty the Windowsman, Bing-le Bells and Please Mute Ye Merry Gentlemen.

Bingle Bells, Bingle Bells Bing goes all the way Oh what fun it is to surf the World Wide Web today, hey

It’s offered on four CDs or four long play cassettes courtesy of Reply All Records.

Sure, it’s totally unnecessary (again, this isn’t a real product), but given how hectic of a year it has been, it’s fun to see that Microsoft still has a sense of humor through it all.

