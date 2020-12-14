In brief: Ubisoft's new subscription service has arrived on Google Stadia, which means you no longer need powerful hardware to get easy access to its latest first party titles. You won't have access to the full catalog available on PC, but essentials like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Far Cry New Dawn, and Watch Dogs: Legion are there.

Last week, Ubisoft said it was willing to give gamers a $10 coupon if they wanted to play Hyper Scape, its take on the battle royale genre that never quite reached the publisher's expectations. And while that may only offer a temporary boost to the free-to-play title, it's also not the only good thing Ubisoft had in store for this month.

Today, the company revealed that Ubisoft+, its game subscription formerly known as Uplay+, will be adding support for Google Stadia, including cross-platform progression. This means that if you sign up for Google's cloud gaming service, all you need to do to get access to some of the most recent Ubisoft titles is to pay the monthly $14.99 fee that you'd normally have to pay for access to Ubisoft+ on other platforms.

The rollout starts today and will continue through December 17, so you probably won't be able to get access right away. It's also worth noting that while you don't need to own a Stadia Pro account, you can only connect a Ubisoft+ subscription to a US Google account, as the feature is considered a beta as of writing. Availability will naturally expand to more regions in the coming months.

Ubisoft+ is also available on Amazon's Luna cloud gaming service, which is currently in the early access phase in the US. For those of you interested in trying Ubisoft+ on Google Stadia or Amazon Luna+, you won't be able to play all of the 100+ games on Ubisoft+, at least not during the beta phase. Here's a list of confirmed titles that will be available:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey — Stadia Ultimate Edition

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition

Family Feud

Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition

Far Cry 5 Ultimate Edition

Ghost Recon Wildlands Ultimate Stadia Edition

Immortals: Fenyx Rising Gold Edition

Monopoly

The Crew 2 — Gold Edition

The Division 2: Warlords of New York Ultimate Edition

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint — Ultimate Edition

Trials Rising — Digital Gold Edition

UNO Ultimate Edition

Watch Dogs 2: Ultimate Edition

Watch Dogs Complete Edition

Watch Dogs: Legion