Why it matters: Including the day-one patch, Cyberpunk 2077 has had three updates since launch. The last one (v1.04) primarily aimed to reduce epilepsy risks. Version 1.05, which rolled out Friday night, is much more significant and addresses numerous issues players have had with the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 has largely been criticized over performance issues, especially regarding how it runs on first-gen PS4s and XB1s. While CD Projekt Red did not list specifics in its v1.05 patch notes, it did mention that it has made "multiple stability improvements, including crash fixes" across all platforms. Crashing has been a major gripe, so this should come as a relief to most players.

The majority of fixes in the new update are for glitches encountered in many quests. In total, there are 30 repairs for specific missions in the game, ranging from not being able to land a helicopter in "Love Like Fire" to not being able to trigger a dialog in "The Information."

PC-specific [AMD SMT] Optimized default core/thread utilization for 4-core and 6-core AMD Ryzen(tm) processors. 8-core, 12-core and 16-core processors remain unchanged and behaving as intended. This change was implemented in cooperation with AMD and based on tests on both sides indicating that performance improvement occurs only on CPUs with 6 cores and less.

Fixed an issue with the way Raw Input is collected.

Removed the use of AVX instruction set thus fixing crashes occurring at the end of the Prologue on processors not supporting AVX.

Removed debug console to prevent functions that could lead to crashes or blocked quests. This doesn't mean we don't want to support the modding community. Stay tuned for more info on that.

Ray traced reflections should no longer seem too bright in comparison to the environment.

Fixed an issue with Steam Overlay crash on game shutdown.

Removed the memory_pool_budgets.csv file. which was not connected with the final version of the game and had no influence on it (it was a leftover file used during the development to estimate memory usage. It had no effect on how much memory was actually allocated). Perceived performance increase after editing the file may have been related to restarting the game.

The update had some console-specific adjustments to improve the graphical appearance under certain conditions. CDPR also enhanced the look of several vehicles and applied various other miscellaneous fixes.

PC players should see some welcome repairs as well (full list above). Among the more notable, devs have optimized the default core/thread utilization for 4- and 6-core Ryzen processors. They also toned down ray-traced reflections, as they were too bright.

You can find the complete list of overhauls in the v1.05 patch notes posted on the Cyberpunk website.