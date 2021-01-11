Facepalm: Given the incredible demand for the PlayStation 5, we suspected something might go wrong with SUP3R5's PS2-themed PS5 console launch last week, but not to this extent. The third-party seller has canceled all its orders after company staff received "credible threats to their safety."

The customized PlayStation 5 units, which draw inspiration from the best-selling console of all time, went on sale last Friday. Only 304 were being produced—a reference to the PlayStation 2's March 4, 2000 launch date—and with over 54,000 people on the "waitlist," grabbing one appeared about as difficult as buying a real PlayStation 5.

Selling for $650 (digital) / $750 (standard) and expected to ship in late spring 2021, all the consoles sold out within minutes, unsurprisingly, and the avalanche of eager gamers caused issues with the site. There were problems with processing orders, including reports of people being charged for one of the consoles without receiving confirmation they'd bought it.

It seems the situation incurred the wrath of some customers, leading to threats against staff. "We take these threats seriously, and as a result, we're not proceeding forward. All orders are being canceled with full refunds" the company said. Some people claim they've yet to receive their money back, though SUP3R5 did say the refunds will happen over "the coming days."

"We intended this to be a fun way to celebrate a shared nostalgia. As it turns out, there are people out there who are willing to interfere with that. If we determine that it's safe to try again, we will. For now, please stay safe," the company wrote.

Video Games Chronicle reports that, as with the original PS5, Xbox Series X, RTX 3000 series, etc., pre-orders for the retro-style PS5 appeared on eBay for thousands of dollars. These have since been removed, so at least there's some good news to come from all this.

The furor has seen SUP3R5 has deleted its Twitter account, and the website has little more than an email sign-up so people can be notified when, or if, the consoles relaunch. In a world where product launches can reach disastrous levels, this one was right up there with the worst.