In brief: Nvidia's all-digital CES keynote kicked off today, and it was a pretty exciting one. The biggest reveal was the new GeForce RTX 3060, but the company also announced that its RTX, DLSS, and Reflex technologies will be coming to several existing and upcoming titles. Let's delve into those a bit below.

We'll start with the games that are only set to receive DLSS (and not RTX or Reflex), of which there are currently two. First up is Call of Duty Warzone, Activision's immensely-popular free-to-play battle royale (available exclusively through the Battle.net client).

The game is available now, but DLSS support is coming "soon," which probably means "sometime in the next couple of months," if we had to guess. We don't have any specific performance numbers to pore over here, but the new CoD Black Ops Cold War does support the tech.

Since Cold War is running on a similar engine to Warzone, you might be able to look at the former's DLSS benchmarks to determine what sort of FPS increases you can expect to see in the latter. Granted, Warzone's map is far bigger than anything you'll find in Cold War's multiplayer modes, but it's the closest comparison we have for now.

Outriders is the other major title getting DLSS soon. While it won't support RTX features, gamers will still be able to take advantage of Nvidia's AI-based supersampling tech to boost their framerates. As before, the GPU maker hasn't shared any performance numbers for Outrider's DLSS implementation, but it did release some new game footage to go with the announcement, which you can check out above.

Moving away from Outriders and Warzone, we have two games that will support both DLSS and RTX: F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch and Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach. Nvidia didn't publish a standalone RTX trailer for F.I.S.T. yet (though you can watch the footage halfway through the full CES livestream), but it did release one for Security Breach -- check that out above.

For a franchise that has never placed graphical fidelity at the forefront of the experience, Security Breach looks surprisingly good with RTX enabled. I'm no Digital Foundry, so don't expect a full breakdown of all the RTX tech shown off there, but it looks like RT reflections and emissive lighting have been switched on, at the very least.

F.I.S.T., on the other hand, is an entirely different beast. It's a Metroid-style platformer with some pretty meaty-looking beat-'em-up mechanics and an anthropomorphized bunny (equipped with a giant metal gauntlet) as the main protagonist. Like with Security Breach, it looks like RT reflections and emissive lights are the main focus for the game's RTX implementation.

Last but certainly not least, Nvidia Reflex is coming to both Overwatch and Rainbow Six Siege, bringing "speed-of-light" (sub-20ms) latency to their respective RTX card-equipped players.

All things considered, Nvidia's RTX cards are becoming a more and more enticing purchase for many gamers. Exclusive tech like RTX, DLSS, and Reflex are all maturing quite nicely, delivering better visuals, better framerates, and better latency at no additional cost.

While we sincerely hope AMD will begin firing back with its own alternatives to these technologies soon, for the time being, Nvidia is holding onto its crown. The all-new $329 GeForce RTX 3060 will likely help the company out there as well, though we still need to run our own tests and benchmarks on the device.