The big picture: Apple’s Touch Bar, the small multi-touch OLED strip that replaced the function keys on select MacBook models, has been a source of contention since its arrival in 2016. Enthusiasts and former employees alike have decried its use and now, one competitor is using it to poke fun at Apple.

In a new review-style commercial pitting the Surface Pro 7 against the MacBook Pro, Microsoft pokes fun at the Apple feature. “Mac gave me this little bar, but why can’t they just give me a whole touchscreen?” asks the reviewer.

Competitors aren’t the only ones that have criticized Apple’s decision to use the Touch Bar. In 2017, a former Apple employee captured headlines after complaining that the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar forces users to pay for a feature they may not want or need.

The criticism doesn’t appear to be falling on deaf ears. Earlier this month, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo told investors in a research note that he believes Apple is planning to jettison the OLED Touch Bar in its next refresh and return to using physical function keys.

Microsoft’s commercial also highlights that the Surface Pro 7 has a detachable keyboard and is “a much better gaming device.” It’s also a bit more affordable when comparing base configurations, Microsoft notes.

Found is a TechSpot feature where we share clever, funny or otherwise interesting stuff from around the web.