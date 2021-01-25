In context: We've already seen a few patches that aimed to fix broken quests and improve performance in Cyberpunk 2077. Aside from these small updates, developer CD Projekt Red said that it had two "major" iterations in the works for January and February. The first arrived this weekend.

Cyberpunk 2077 version 1.1 landed on Saturday with a wide range of quest, UI, visual, and stability patches. However, despite the various mission fixes listed in the patch notes, the game's latest iteration managed to break the previously working "Down on the Street" quest.

Under normal conditions, Takemura telephones V about a day after accepting the mission. However, when answering the call, the dialog does not play out, and the quest fails to move to the next stage. The bug is present on all platforms.

We're working on the issue where the conversation with Takemura may not start during the quest "Down on the Street" for @CyberpunkGame and plan to release a Hotfix to address it as soon as possible.

In the meantime, here's a potential workaround👇https://t.co/ujjxb8snGu — CD PROJEKT RED CS (@CDPRED_Support) January 25, 2021

It might not be such a troublesome error if it were just a side mission. Unfortunately, "Down on the Street" is part of the main story arc. So those encountering this bug are essentially stuck and unable to complete the game.

CD Projekt Red said that it is aware of the issue and will release a hotfix for it "as soon as possible." In the meantime, it has posted a possible workaround on its support website that might work for some players. It involves reloading a save prior to the conversation with Wakako that triggers the quest.

Unfortunately, those who started the mission but then went off to do side missions could lose hours of progress using this workaround. In that case, it might be better to wait for the next patch. Although CDPR did not say when it would have a fix, it's probably safe to say this bug is one of its top priorities at the moment.