Highly anticipated: Cyberpunk 2077’s first major patch is out, bringing a slew of bug-fixing improvements to CD Projekt Red’s promising—but flawed—game. The update, which is available for all platforms, is hopefully the first step on the road to recovery for Cyberpunk.

Cyberpunk Patch 1.1 comes shortly after CD Projekt Red offered a public apology and published a development roadmap for the game. While the anticipated title received positive reviews on PC, the experience of playing Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One was less successful: bugs, quirks, and stability issues meant players struggled to appreciate what would otherwise be an impressive game.

The good news is that Cyberpunk 2077’s first major patch—which is available now on all platforms—should improve things.

The update’s release notes indicate that general performance on PS4, Xbox One, and Stadia should be much better, though whether the changes are enough to warrant picking up a discounted copy of Cyberpunk 2077 remains to be seen.

Interestingly, while various crash fixes have been implemented for PS4 users, more robust performance optimization is only available for PS4 Pro and PS5 players (who can play the game via backward-compatibility). This could suggest that further enhancements to Cyberpunk 2077 may be limited by the PS4’s ageing hardware.

While this patch is just the first major step on the development roadmap, we won’t need to wait too long for a second significant update. According to CD Projekt Red, patch 1.2 should be available in the coming weeks, although a specific date has yet been confirmed.