What just happened? Valve has released its Steam Hardware Survey results for January. In the area of graphics cards, we see that more Ampere products are starting to appear in gamers’ machines, with the RTX 3090, RTX 3080, and RTX 3060 Ti now on the list. AMD, meanwhile, has regained the CPU share it lost in December.

Steam’s latest monthly hardware survey shows that the GTX 1060 remains the number one GPU. It’s been the most popular among the platform’s users since it knocked the GTX 750 Ti off the top spot in January 2018. The number of machines rocking the Pascal card has been declining for months, but its 9.75 percent share keeps the GTX 1060 on top.

More of Nvidia’s Ampere line is making it into the survey results. The excellent RTX 3080 had previously been the only entry, increasing its share every month to its current 0.66 percent figure. It’s now joined by the RTX 3060 Ti (0.27 percent) and RTX 3090 (0.23 percent). That gives Ampere a 1.16 percent share of all graphics cards.

As usual, Nvidia dominates this area; the most popular AMD card is the Radeon RX 580 in tenth place, while none of the Radeon RX 6000 series have broken into the list yet.

Moving onto CPUs, it was a good month for AMD. Team red’s processors are now found in 28 percent of all participants’ PCs, marking one of its largest-ever monthly increases (3 percent) following an unexpected decline in December.

Elsewhere, 1920 x 1080 remains the most popular monitor resolution by far—66.7 percent—while 1440p declined by 2.2 percent, surprisingly. Windows 10 64-bit continues to push other versions of the OS out, increasing its share to 91.7 percent; most people have between 250GB to 499GB free hard drive space, and 16GB remains the most popular amount of system RAM.