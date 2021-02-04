In brief: Move over Mario, it’s time for Sega’s main mascot to be thrust into the Lego limelight. Following a successful partnership with Nintendo, Lego is now going to work with Sega to create a brick set based on Sonic the Hedgehog, which was inspired by an idea submitted by a Lego fan.

The toy maker on Thursday announced it will be bringing Sega’s speedy mascot, Sonic the Hedgehog, to brick form courtesy of its Lego Ideas program.

The platform allows Lego fans to submit ideas for future Lego products. If the idea gets enough votes from other fans, it gets turned into a commercially available Lego set.

Last year, a fan-made Sonic Mania project reached 10,000 supporters on @LEGOIdeas.



We're excited to share it will be produced as an official @LEGO_Group set!



Last year, a fan-made Sonic Mania project reached 10,000 supporters on @LEGOIdeas.

We're excited to share it will be produced as an official @LEGO_Group set!

Viv Grannell, a 24-year-old “superfan” from the UK, submitted her design for a Sonic Mania-themed set, which features characters and scenes from the game’s Green Hill Zone level. The submission garnered the requisite 10,000 votes and is now heading into the product development phase in partnership with Sega.

Once finalized, the set will be available worldwide, Lego said.

Lego around this time last year announced a partnership with Nintendo to create Super Mario-themed playsets. A few months later, Lego revealed a 2,646-piece set modeled after the original Nintendo Entertainment System. That set, which retails for $229.99, features a very cool Easter egg.