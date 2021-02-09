Activision’s orange marsupial is heading to next-gen platforms and the Nintendo Switch early next month.

The publisher on Tuesday revealed that Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will debut on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch on March 12, 2021, and on PC via Battle.net later this year. On the PS5 and Xbox One Series X, the game will run at 4K resolution at 60 frames per second (it’ll be upscaled to 4K on the Xbox Series S).

If you recall, Activision dropped Crash 4 as a true sequel to the original Crash Bandicoot trilogy on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One back in October. The game was met by generally favorable reviews, having earned a score of 83 on Xbox One and 85 on PS4.

Crash has made you spin, jump, and Wump for 25 years, and this year he’s celebrating N. Style 🤪 #Crash4 will launch on PlayStation® 5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch™ on March 12th, 2021! Coming to PC via https://t.co/ugBIEX5PlO later this year.https://t.co/MRqiWikuxj pic.twitter.com/WGo83N0GYv — Crash Bandicoot (@CrashBandicoot) February 9, 2021

Interested parties can pre-order the title for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S for $59.99. If you’d rather have it for the Switch or on PC, it’ll cost you just $39.99 and if you simply can't wait, Crash 4 can be had now on the PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox One and Xbox One X for $59.99. More information on the PC version and additional celebrations surrounding the franchise’s 25th anniversary will be shared at a later date, we’re told.

Developer King, meanwhile, is still planning to launch Crash Bandicoot: On the Run for Android and iOS next month.