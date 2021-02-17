In brief: Would you like to have some input on a game’s creation beyond just participating in a beta? Now’s your chance. French game studio Spiders, which was behind GreedFall and The Technomancer, is looking for people to play the pre-release PC version of its upcoming title Steelrising and offer their opinion on how to improve it.

Steelrising is an action RPG set during an alternate version of the French Revolution. Players take control of Aegis, an android bodyguard of Marie Antoinette who gives off a strong Alita: Battle Angel vibe. She must find and kill her creator to stop the robot army of King Louis XVI terrorizing the citizens of Paris.

The Revolution begins in the shadows… Now is the time for it to come to light.



We are excited to announce our first Steelrising Playtest!



Click the link below to participate and get more details about the Playtest.https://t.co/5ya46ywHaK@spidersgames pic.twitter.com/FseI1zU3qB — Steelrising (@PlaySteelrising) February 5, 2021

If you’re interested in becoming a playtester, head over to this Google Doc registration form. One question asks people to select previous games they’ve played, with options that include Dark Souls, Bloodborne, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Assassin’s Creed Unity, and Darksiders, giving an idea of what to expect in Steelrising.

The online sessions take place at the beginning of March and last 7 to 10 days. Those who are selected will have to sign an NDA before playing the game.

Spiders’ last title, GreedFall, was another action RPG set in an alternate history, though it tried to be more like the Witcher 3 than Dark Souls. I quite enjoyed it, but not everyone felt the same way.