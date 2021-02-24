In brief: If you’ve ever looked at a foldable phone and thought, “well, it seems pretty good, but I don’t want to risk paying a fortune for something I don’t like,” then Samsung has the perfect solution. The company is now giving people 100 days to try one of its new foldables before deciding whether to keep it.

While most retailers and Samsung’s website give customers two weeks to return a Galaxy device if they’re not happy with the purchase, the company is extending this period to 100 days for its $1,999 Galaxy Z Fold 2 and $1,099 Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

The promotion runs until April 1, so as long as you buy one of the devices from Samsung.com before that date, you’ll have 14 weeks and two days to return it for a full, no-questions-asked refund.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G is the better reviewed of the two devices and boasts an average Amazon user score of 8.8. Two grand is a massive price for a phone, but the foldable boasts numerous improvements over its predecessor, including a sturdier, more functional hinge.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G, which opens in like a traditional flip phone rather than a book, is cheaper ($1,199), though the reviews aren’t quite on par with the Z Fold 2 5G.

In addition to the extended return period, buyers get an “enhanced” $550 trade-in credit for eligible devices and $200 instant rebate for accessories.

Foldable devices have improved since the disaster that was the original Galaxy Fold launch, but they’re still finding a place in the market. The high prices don’t help—Huawei’s Mate X2 costs $2,800—so Samsung’s promotion offers a risk-free way of trying one before committing.

This week has also seen Samsung commit to providing at least 4 years of security updates for new Galaxy devices.

