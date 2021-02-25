What just happened? Henry Cavill, possibly the world's most famous PC gamer and Geralt of Rivia himself, could be involved in an unannounced Mass Effect project. The Superman actor posted an Instagram photo that includes the message: "Secret project? Or just a handful of paper with random words on it.... Guess you'll have to wait and see."

The black and white photo shows a very grungy Cavill in a makeup room holding a piece of paper, but the words are too blurry to read. Gamepressure discovered that if you run the image through Focus Magic and adjust the settings, the text is just about legible.

Some of the words include: "Cerberus," "Reaper," "Geth," and "Tali'Zorah," so we know it's something to do with Mass Effect.

The publication found that the text in the image lines up with part of the Mass Effect 3 Wikipedia entry:

Following the events on Tuchanka and a failed coup by Cerberus to take over the Citadel, the quarians offer their support to the Alliance if Shepard helps them reclaim their homeworld, Rannoch, from the geth. Assisted by a quarian, either Tali'Zorah or Admiral Daro'Xen, Shepard boards a geth dreadnought and rescues a captive geth unit, either Legion or a facsimile occupied by a geth virtual intelligence (VI), then disables the Reaper control signal over the geth.

With Mass Effect: Legendary Edition on its way, is Cavill brushing up on the trilogy's third game in preparation? Probably not. It's more likely that a TV show or movie based on the franchise is in the works. Cavill previously said his love of The Witcher games helped him secure the role of Geralt. He's also played the Mass Effect series, so are we looking at the next Commander Shepard?

When the Mass Effect remaster arrives on May 14, Cavill will be using an Nvidia RTX 3090 to play the game. It only recommends a GTX 1070, though you will need 120GB of free storage.