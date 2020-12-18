What just happened? Henry Cavill, Superman and The Witcher star and now officially king of the nerds, is updating his gaming PC with a new RTX 3090 graphics card. The actor has long been vocal about his love of PC gaming; back in July, he posted a video in which The Man of Steel built a full gaming computer, though it didn’t all go smoothly.

In Cavill’s latest Instagram post, he writes: “My Christmas break is creeping ever closer and I have some projects to attend to. The second one is definitely the Christmas tree....”.

It seems the first project Cavill is referring to is upgrading his PC with Nvidia’s RTX 3090 Founders Edition graphics card. Back when he built his rig earlier this year, before Ampere’s launch, the Warhammer-loving Cavill installed an Asus GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 11 GB ROG Strix Gaming OC.

Getting hold of any RTX 3000-series card is a near-impossible task right now. Perhaps Cavill secured one at launch and is only now getting around to installing it, or maybe he nabbed one from eBay; it’s not as if he couldn’t afford to pay the high prices. Alternatively, Nvidia could have sent him one for some publicity—Cavill does tag NvidiaGeForce in his post, and the account is one of nearly two million to have Liked it.

While the graphics card has been given an update, the excellent Fractal Design Define 7 case remains. It appears Cavill is using the chassis’ vented top panel, preferring improved airflow over sound dampening.

Assuming there are no other changes, here’s his updated hardware list:

If you've never seen it, jump to the 2:30 mark in this video to see Cavill flying the PC flag.