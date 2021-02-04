Something to look forward to: Mass Effect fans got the news they'd been waiting for recently when Electronic Arts confirmed the long-awaited Legendary Edition launches on May 14. Now, the company has revealed the minimum and recommended PC requirements for the remaster. Unsurprisingly, they're not very demanding, though you might need to make some space on your drive.

After revealing the release date and official trailer this week, EA has confirmed most PCs will be able to play Mass Effect Legendary Edition. The only issue could be the 120GB of free space it requires.

While you'll need more than the Nvidia GeForce 6800 / ATI X1300 XT that the original Mass Effect required, most people should manage the required GTX 760 or Radeon 7970/R9280X. Even the recommended spec is a very generous GTX 1070 / RTX 200 or Radeon Vega 56.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition minimum requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5 3570 or AMD FX-8350

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GPU: NVIDIA GTX 760, AMD Radeon 7970 / R9280X GPU RAM: 2 GB Video Memory

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 120 GB available space

Mass Effect Legendary Edition recommended requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-7700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1070 / RTX 200, Radeon Vega 56, GPU RAM: 4 GB Video Memory

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 120 GB available space

The requirements reflect the fact that this isn't a ground-up remake of the trilogy. What it does offer is support for 4K, HDR, unlocked refresh rates, and 21:9 displays, along with improved textures, models, lighting, shaders, visual effects, anti-aliasing, and more. Best of all, those agonizingly long elevator rides, used to 'disguise' loading times, have now been reduced from their near one-minute lengths to just over ten seconds.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition also comes with "over 40 DLC including all story content, promo weapons, armors and packs available from the start." What it does lack, however, is the third game's multiplayer mode.

You can pre-order Mass Effect Legendary Edition now from Steam and Origin.