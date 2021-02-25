Something to look forward to: AMD is unveiling a new addition to the Radeon RX 6000 series next week. The company tweeted that the graphics card, which will presumably be the Radeon RX 6700 XT, is being revealed in its third “Where Gaming Begins” event on March 3 at 8am PT / 11am EST.

AMD’s first Where Gaming Begins event in October pulled the curtain back on the Zen 3-based Ryzen 5000 CPUs, while part 2 focused on the first RDNA 2-powered Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards. Team Red tweeted that part 3 will reveal the "latest addition to the @AMD Radeon RX 6000 graphics family."

There’s no word on what this next card will be, but the Radeon RX 6700 XT is next in line for a release. The image AMD included looks like a smaller version of the RX 6800 and RX 6900, while the dual fan design and large “R” in the center match the render that JayzTwoCents revealed last year.

On March 3rd, the journey continues for #RDNA2. Join us at 11AM US Eastern as we reveal the latest addition to the @AMD Radeon RX 6000 graphics family. https://t.co/5CFvT9D2SR pic.twitter.com/tUpUwRfpgk — Radeon RX (@Radeon) February 24, 2021

The image shows the card's three DisplayPort 1.4a outputs and a single HDMI 2.1 port. The USB Type-C port found in the other Radeon RX 6000 cards appears to have been removed, replaced with an extra DisplayPort, which will probably be welcomed by consumers.

AMD’s next card will be going up against the RTX 3060. The RX 6700 is said to feature 40 Compute Units, 2,304 Stream Processors, 36 Ray Accelerators, and 6GB of GDDR6, while the XT variant increases this to 2,560 Stream Processors, 40 Ray Accelerators, and 12GB of VRAM.

No word on price, but that might be irrelevant given the availability issues of so many products right now. It’s mostly due to the worldwide chip shortage predicted to last until 2022.