Something to look forward to: The third episode of AMD’s Where Gaming Begins takes place in a few hours, and you can watch all the proceedings right here. We’re expecting to see team red reveal the mid-range Radeon RX 6700 XT—its answer to Nvidia’s RTX 3060 Ti. Make sure to tune in at 11am ET / 8am PT / 4pm GMT.

After revealing the Zen 3-powered Ryzen 5000 processors at the first Where Gaming Begins event in October, AMD lifted the lid on the Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards during a second presentation a few weeks later. Part three, announced last week, will cover the latest addition to the Radeon RX 6000 line.

We’re expecting AMD to unveil the Radeon RX 6700 XT. The card is predicted to come in at under $500, where it will go up against the RTX 3060 Ti and perhaps even the RTX 3070. Rumors put the card’s actual launch date two weeks from now—March 17.

On March 3rd, the journey continues for #RDNA2. Join us at 11AM US Eastern as we reveal the latest addition to the @AMD Radeon RX 6000 graphics family. https://t.co/5CFvT9D2SR pic.twitter.com/tUpUwRfpgk — Radeon RX (@Radeon) February 24, 2021

Rumored specs claim the Radeon RX 6700 will feature 40 Compute Units, 2,304 Stream Processors, and 36 Ray Accelerators, while the XT variant increases this to 2,560 Stream Processors and 40 Ray Accelerators.

The Radeon 6700 XT will reportedly feature 12 GB of VRAM, a 192-bit bus interface and 384 GB/s total bandwidth, along with a 1,574 MHz base, 2,549 MHz boost, and 189W TDP.

Elsewhere, the event will hopefully see AMD reveal more about Super Resolution, its answer to Nvidia’s DLSS supersampling technology. The company says its version will be an open-source project that should be easier to implement across various games.