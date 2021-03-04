WTF?! If you were one of the people who looked at Amazon’s new logo and felt uncomfortable by its apparent resemblance to Adolf Hitler, here’s some good news: the company has altered the image, lessening its resemblance to the Third-Reich leader.

The unlikely-sounding scenario came after Amazon launched its main shopping-app logo in January, replacing the previous shopping trolley icon. It was supposed to resemble one of the company's parcels with a piece of torn tape at the top. Strangely, some people complained that the spikey strip bore a resemblance to the toothbrush mustache that’s forever associated with the Nazi dictator.

“It’s not just a ripped Scotch tape, it’s a ripped Scotch tape that has a similar shape and is right on top of a smiling mouth - Looks like a happy little cardboard Adolf to me,” wrote one customer.

lmao I completely missed that amazon quietly tweaked its new icon to make it look… less like hitler pic.twitter.com/Jh8UC8Yg3u — alex hern (@alexhern) March 1, 2021

Rather than arguing it was a tribute to Charlie Chaplin or Oliver Hardy, Amazon changed the logo, replacing the “ripped” effect with a folded one that has fewer extremist overtones.

Amazon had trialed the Hitler-esque logo in a few countries, but customer feedback prompted it to change the design before rolling out the final version worldwide.

“Amazon is always exploring new ways to delight our customers. We designed the new icon to spark anticipation, excitement, and joy when customers start their shopping journey on their phone, just as they do when they see our boxes on their door step,” said an Amazon spokesperson, purposely avoiding any mention of Hitler.