Facepalm: If you're competing in a Fortnite tournament, it's probably inadvisable to tag the game's boss in a tweet suggesting he kill himself. All three members of a team were disqualified from the $3m Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) tournament after one of them failed to heed this advice.

Fortnite player Wrigley tagged Chief Creative Officer at Epic Games, Donald Mustard, in a deleted tweet that read: "Like literally f**king k!ll your$elf @DonaldMustard."

Wrigley and his teammates Dictate and Userz had just finished their sixth game in the tournament and were lying at the bottom of the table with six games still to go in the cup's NA East prize pool. But even last position would have guaranteed them some prize money from the $690,000+ pot. Sadly, Wrigley's tweet ensured neither he nor his team mates would see a penny.

On March 14, Dictate tweeted an email he received from Epic Games explaining his team had been disqualified.

"We are writing to inform you of your team's disqualification and removal from the Chapter 2 Season 5 FNCS competition, effective immediately. Based on an internal investigation, a member of your team has violated Section 8.1.2 of the official rules," it stated. According to that rule, "players must be respectful of other players, Event Administrators, spectators, and sponsors (as applicable)."

I wish we would be able to have an Opportunity for an emergency sub what wrigley did was completely out of our control and we put endless amount of time into the game for a chance at life changing money if you guys could tag @FNCompetitive to get their attention i’d love you https://t.co/lgU5897Zz2 — Userz (@UserzFN) March 14, 2021

Disqualification means all three team members will leave empty-handed. Dictate has asked for the last-place prize money, while Userz has suggested the team should have been allowed to replace Wrigley.

"Just played this whole season for $0 oh my f**king god," Dictate tweeted. "Can I at least have my $600 bro child support ain't cheap @DonaldMustard."

Thanks, Eurogamer