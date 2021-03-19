In brief: PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners who haven’t tried Horizon Zero Dawn will get the chance next month when it becomes free to download—and without requiring a PlayStation Plus subscription.

Sony is adding ten more games to its Play at Home initiative. The first nine will be available on PS4 and PS5 from March 25 (next Thursday). These are:

Abzû

Enter the Gungeon

Subnautica

The Witness

Rez Infinite (PSVR compatible)

Thumper (PSVR compatible)

Astro Bot: Rescue Mission (PSVR required)

Moss (PSVR required)

Paper Beast (PSVR required)

There are some enticing free offerings on that list, but the biggest title arrives on April 19 at 8pm PT / 11pm ET: Horizon Zero Dawn. Despite being released over four years ago, Guerrilla Games’ open-world adventure is still worth playing if you’ve never had the pleasure. It’ll be free to PS4 and PS5 owners right through until May 14.

Sony made Ratchet and Clank a free download earlier this month as part of the initiative—you can still grab the action platformer gratis until March 31 at 8pm PT / 11pm ET.

Sony launched Play At Home last April as an incentive for people to stay indoors and adhere to lockdown/social distancing rules. Its first two free games were the Nathan Drake Collection—made up of the first three Uncharted adventures remastered for the PS4—and Journey.