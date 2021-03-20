TL;DR: Amazon is expected to offer a huge PS5 stock drop in the immediate future, offering gamers their best chance yet to secure a next-generation PlayStation console. If you're part of the majority who've yet to bag a PS5, keep a close eye on Amazon's product page over the coming hours and days.

Sony's PS5 might have broken launch records, but its release was marred by scalpers who rapidly bought up stock to resell at inflated prices. While I was one of the lucky few who managed to buy a PS5 on launch day, I know countless friends and colleagues who've tried time and time again, with no luck.

The good news today is that according to range of PS5 restock sources, Amazon preparing for a huge restock in the very near future. Tom's Guide collected the information, which suggests that Amazon could offer some 46,000 PS5s in the coming days – or hours.

This could be the best chance gamers have had to pick up a PS5 since its launch.

If you're hoping to bag a PS5 yourself, there are a few things you can do to prepare for the stock drop. First, if you don't already, make sure you have an Amazon account.

Then check that your credit card and shipping details are up to date – the last thing you want to be doing amid the frenzy of the stock drop is search for a credit card number, or have your PS5 shipped to an old address.

Finally, adding the PS5 to your Amazon Wishlist could allow you to add the console to your basket from there, instead of via Amazon's PS5 product page (which will be overwhelmed with traffic come launch). It's a useful trick that helped me bag a PS5 last year, when the console launched in the UK.

All that's left for us to say is good luck – for those about to order a PS5, we salute you.