Recap: Despite his previous predilection for Twitter as an announcement platform, Donald Trump had a strained relationship with social media during his time in office. Having recently been banned from Facebook and Twitter, the former president may soon start a social network of his own.

Senior Trump adviser Jason Miller told Fox News' Mediabuzz that the 45th president would be returning to social media "in probably about two or three months" with "his own platform." Miller never went into detail about the service, such as whether it would be more akin to Twitter or Facebook, but he did say it would "redefine the game" and attract tens of millions of users.

"This is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media," Miller said. "It's going to completely redefine the game and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what President Trump does, but it will be his own platform."

Big social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat blocked Trump from posting on their sites following the Capitol riots in January, claiming he was using the accounts to incite violence.

While Twitter alternatives such as Parler and Gab have shown there is an audience for conservative-leaning platforms, the biggest problem could be the actual creation of Donald Trump's social network. Apple, Google, and Amazon previously banned Parler, and it's unlikely that the latter two, along with Microsoft, would welcome Trump onto their cloud services. He could, however, turn to foreign alternatives.

Deadline notes that Stripe and Shopify have cut ties with Trump and stores affiliated with him, so finding a payment processor for his new platform may also prove problematic.

Trump may also have to deal with limitations on the Communications Decency Act's Section 230 that he pushed for during his tenure, a response to Twitter slapping fact-checking labels on some of his tweets. Section 230 prevents internet companies from being responsible for user content. If this is repealed, Trump may face lawsuits for the posts, videos, and images users share on his site.

