In context: Having initially failed to realize what effect an almost ten-foot-tall, large-bosomed women would have on the internet, Capcom's promotional efforts for Resident Evil Village are now being carried on Lady Dimitrescu's broad shoulders.

First spotted by The Gamer, gaming outlets in Hong Kong and Japan are now displaying 1:1 scale standees of the next Resi title's antagonist. Lady Dimitrescu was recently confirmed as being 9'6" tall by Capcom, making humanity's tallest recorded person, the 8 ft 11.1 inch Robert Wadlow, look short by comparison.

As you can see in the photos, the lady looks positively terrifying, but in a sexy way, apparently, next to us average-height humans.

During a recent Japanese PlayStation Show, Lady Dimitrescu was superimposed next to hosts Hatsune Matsushima (5 foot 2 inches) and Kayo Satoh (5 foot 6 inches), yet again illustrating that she is, without a doubt, very tall.

Lady Dimitrescu became an online favorite the moment she ducked to pass under that doorframe in Resident Evil Village's trailer. Despite her wolverine-like fingernails and the fact she's some kind of mutated monster, she's joined the likes of Lara Croft and Mass Effect's Miranda Lawson as a popular choice among NSFW fan-art creators.

Thirsty gamers will get their Lady Dimitrescu fix when Resident Evil Village arrives on May 7. The PC requirements dropped earlier this month. As with other Resi games, it appears well-optimized for the platform, with the recommended 1080p requirements being an Intel Core i7 8700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX 5700.