Recap: CD Projekt Red is surely keeping its promise to fix Cyberpunk 2077. After delaying the release of patch 1.2, the developer today announced the long-awaited update which is now available to PC and consoles, with Stadia to follow. Besides fixing an enormous list of bugs on all platforms, the new patch also adds ray tracing support for AMD graphics cards.

Initially scheduled to release earlier this year, the Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.2 was postponed due to a hack against to CD Projekt Red. Today the developer has unveiled the extensive list of changes coming with the patch which is finally available to download on PC and consoles. Some of those changes are to the driving mechanics, which are optimized and adjusted to be more consistent regardless of the frame rate. Additionally, a steering sensitivity slider has been added to the controls settings.

There's also multiple fixes to the much-criticized NPC behavior. With the latest patch, NPCs should get stuck and trip over other NPCs less often. Moreover, those hit by a car should now run in panic immediately after the accident, and friendlies will now use cover correctly.

In the stability and performance section, it's stated that the changes mentioned affect all platforms, but players should notice a "bigger difference on last generation consoles and lower performance machines." The new patch will bring optimizations to the in-game engines, memory management system, and UI, resulting in less crashes, improved stability, and better performance.

As for graphics, audio, and animation fixes, the new patch comes with improvements to texture rendering in distant locations, materials details, internal and external light sources, and foliage destruction.

For those of you playing on PC (of course!), there are quite a few interesting additions. If you play on an AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards, once you update the game and have the latest drivers installed, you can enable ray tracing effects. Keyboard bindings are also improved, adding more keys to rebind, and there's now a dedicated "mod" folder, meaning you should move any mod from the "patch" folder to the new one or just rename it.

This isn't by far an in-depth list of all the changes coming with Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.2. Those interested in reading all patch notes can take a look at the official changelog.