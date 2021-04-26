FYI: Apple finally released iOS/iPadOS 14.5. It was in beta for quite a while, but it appears it is now stable enough and finalized for the general public. If you have your iPhone or iPad set to auto-update, it should install the next time you have it on the charger. Otherwise, manually update it by going to Settings>General>Software Update.

Apple just rolled out iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 to all users. The update confirms many of the rumored features we have reported on, including unlocking while wearing a face mask (with Apple Watch), support for Apple's new AirTag tracking fobs, and no more Siri default voice. It also brings a few other features.

Apple announced iOS users can now report road hazards in Maps. This feature works similarly to the Waze GPS app. As users encounter road closures, speed traps, or traffic accidents, Apple Maps will update all users' routes in real-time. The feature is integrated into Siri and CarPlay, so drivers can safely tell Siri, "There is a crash up ahead" without taking their attention off the road. They can also report when the hazard has been cleared.

Apple has finally flipped the switch on its long-awaited and much-delayed App Tracking Transparency feature. Tracking transparency was supposed to go into effect late last year alongside the App Store's new "privacy nutrition labels." However, Apple delayed the feature to give developers a little more time to implement it into their apps.

Now apps that track activity for targeted advertising must ask for user permission first. If denied, the app will not have access to the phone's IDFA (Identifier for Advertisers). We'll have to see if this triggers the adpocalypse that Facebook warned everybody about multiple times.

Other minor changes include more diverse couples emojis, redesigned Podcasts pages, a News+ tab in the News app for subscribed content, improved 5G connectivity, including Dual SIM support, and accessibility enhancements. Check out the patch notes for all the details.

Image credit: Daniel Constante