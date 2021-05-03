In brief: Capcom’s Resident Evil Village demo gives players just 60 minutes to check out both the castle and village areas of the game. On the PC, however, someone has found a way to reset that timer, allowing you to explore without the pressure of a ticking clock.

As reported by PC Gamer, posters on the demo’s Steam forums revealed a method of bypassing the timer using the third-party SAM tool.

Capcom should have suspected this would happen. The day before the exploit was revealed, it had to take down the PC demo's servers after players bypassed the countdown lock for its release, allowing them to access the content early.

If you don’t want to be limited to an hour of Resi Village gameplay, Steam user Leaves has posted a helpful step-by-step guide:

1. Disable Steam Cloud for RE8 Demo 2. Download Steam SAM (Steam Achievement Manager) 3. Delete Local Savefiles (Located: D:\Steam\userdata\ \1541780\remote\win64_save\) 4. Start Steam SAM 5. Select RE8 Demo 6. Remove Achievements and Stats, confirm.

This should reset the timer to zero when you replay the demo, which is available until May 9, two days after the full game’s launch.

As the hype surrounding Resident Evil Village ramps up, Capcom has released a promotional video featuring four of its protagonists as puppets, strangely.

Expect to see plenty of the Resident Evil franchise over the next few months. Capcom revealed at its recent Resident Evil Village showcase that the Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness anime series will arrive on Netflix in July, and we found out The Mercenaries bonus mode is returning to the upcoming game. There’s also a camera mode, and we eagerly await more life-size cutouts of Lady Dimitrescu.

'Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness' drops new teaser trailer during #REShowcase



Coming to Netflix July 2021 pic.twitter.com/dOaP5Sg6ff — Fandom (@getFANDOM) April 15, 2021