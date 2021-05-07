What just happened? Ubisoft has shared a roadmap that shows what's coming to Tom Clancy's The Division franchise. Fans will be pleased to know that Ubisoft is developing a new PC and console spin-off game called Heartland, additional content for The Division 2, and a mobile game. The roadmap also mentions a release of an original novel and a Netflix film.

Since 2016, Ubisoft's Massive studios has been working on "The Division," launching two games and an expansion in four years. With a community amounting to 40M members, the franchise's success can't be denied and now there's a clear path for future plans.

The Division Heartland is a new upcoming game developed by Red Storm studio, which has worked on Tom Clancy's games since 1997. Heartland will be a standalone game to be released in the 2021-2022 timeframe. For those who are interested, beta sign-ups are already up.

Following Ubisoft's promises to release more content to The Division 2, Massive will keep updating the game by launching a new game mode, rebalancing the game, and introducing new ways to level up your agents. More information about this new content will be revealed later this year as it's scheduled for release in late 2021.

The roadmap also shows that The Division will make its debut on mobile platforms, but Ubisoft hasn't yet shared any further details about this project.

Ubisoft also plans to go beyond games by launching a The Division novel, published by Aconite. Set after the events of The Division 2, this novel "explores how the Outbreak affects different regions of the United States as agents fight to secure supply routes."

Last but not least, Netflix will produce a The Division film alongside Ubisoft Film & Television. Inspired by the first game, the film will be directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, and the cast includes Jessica Chastain and Jake Gyllenhaal.