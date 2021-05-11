What just happened? Two classics from the 16-bit era are making a comeback this summer, and you’ll be able to play them on a variety of platforms. Zombies Ate My Neighbors and its sequel, Ghoul Patrol, are being re-released through a coordinated effort between Disney, Lucasfilm Games and developer Dotemu.

Zombies first arrived on the Super Nintendo in September 1993 before finding its way to the Sega Genesis a couple of months later. In it, players controlled protagonists Julie and Zeke as they attempted to rescue their neighbors from characters typically featured in horror movies.

Ghoul Patrol, the lesser-known sequel, came out the following year. This time around, it was up to Julie and Zeke to protect their town from a horror exhibit that magically came to life.

Enhanced versions of the two titles will include a modern save system as well as a museum feature containing a video interview with one of the original developers, previously unseen concept art, marketing assets and more. Achievements are also on the docket, as well as two-player mode and a soundtrack browser.

The games will arrive as a $14.99 digital bundle for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Limited Run Games is also reportedly working on a physical release, we’re told, but details on this collaboration haven’t been revealed yet. Look for the bundle to launch on June 29, 2021.