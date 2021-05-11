Next-gen stock dilemmas: Console enthusiasts have been desperately trying to get their hands on one of Sony and Microsoft's next-gen devices for months, but with limited success. When stock is available, it sells out almost immediately to auto-purchase bots and scalpers. However, if you're willing to stick with the Green Team this generation, Microsoft might have a better purchasing solution for you now -- so long as you're an Xbox One Insider.

Microsoft's Xbox Insider Twitter account today announced something it's calling the "Console Purchase Pilot". The Pilot is a test program that aims to help dedicated Xbox fans get their hands on one of Microsoft's newest consoles with minimal competition.

So, how does this work, and how can you become eligible for the Pilot? For starters, you'll need an Xbox One -- any model will do. If you already own one, the next step is heading to the Microsoft Store to download the free Xbox Insider bundle. This bundle includes both the Xbox Insider Hub and the "Report a problem" app.

Today we're introducing the Console Purchase Pilot, allowing US #XboxInsiders on Xbox One to register for a chance to reserve an Xbox Series X|S console. Check the Xbox Insider Hub on Xbox One for details. Limited space is available and not all who register will be selected. pic.twitter.com/MBkQmbSDWc — Xbox Insider (@xboxinsider) May 11, 2021

Next, just boot up the Insider Hub app and agree to the Terms and Conditions to become an Xbox Insider. Voila -- that's all you need to do. If you're lucky, Microsoft will shoot you an invite to reserve an Xbox Series S or X directly from your device... sort of. In reality, you'll be sent an invite to register for the opportunity to reserve one of the consoles. Even following these steps, you aren't guaranteed to get one; stock just isn't plentiful enough for that.

However, your odds of success definitely go up with this tactic versus trying your luck on Walmart, Amazon, or any other bot-ridden online storefront. Furthermore, since Microsoft calls this a "Pilot," we assume the program could be expanded in the future if it's received well. We certainly hope so, anyway: though our own Cal Jeffrey was lucky enough to get his hands on a PS5 earlier this year, some of our other staff members (not to mention our readers) haven't been so lucky.

Masthead credit: TechRadar