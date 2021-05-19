Rumor mill: Rumors about the RTX 3080 Ti have been building for months, and its release now looks to be just around the corner, likely followed closely by the RTX 3070 Ti. Once they arrive, the only RTX 30-series without a Ti variant will be the RTX 3090. But based on a listing in its FireStorm software, Zotac believes Nvidia will launch an RTX 3090 Ti in the future.

Twitter user Japanese PC mania discovered references to the RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti in Zotac’s FireStorm overclocking software. That’s not too unusual, given the number of rumors surrounding the cards’ release. What is surprising, however, is the inclusion of an RTX 3090 Ti.

Image files for the three Ti cards are inside a ‘resources’ folder in the latest RTX 30 version of the FireStorm directory. They were all created on April 21, so it’s not like Zotac made this prediction a long time ago.

Image credit: Japanese PC mania

As we wrote in our review, the RTX 3090, while not using the Titan name, is a Titan-class product with 21% more CUDA cores than the RTX 3080 and more than twice as much VRAM (24GB GDDR6). It also has an MSRP of $1,500, though you’re not going to find one for that price in the current climate; they sell for over $3,000 on eBay.

There were previous rumors of an Ampere Titan, one with 48GB of GDDR6X, but that’s all they were, rumors. Given the RTX 3090’s positioning, it still seems doubtful that an Ampere-based Titan card will arrive. Is an RTX 3090 Ti more likely? We’ll have to wait and see. But Zotac seems to think it’s a possibility

As for the RTX 3080 Ti, we recently saw photos and listings for the card. Both it and the RTX 3070 Ti are expected to be announced at the end of this month.