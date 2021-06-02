What just happened? Things are finally getting back to normal, at least as far as Amazon is concerned. The e-commerce giant has confirmed that its Prime Day 2021 sales event will return to its usual summer slot… well, sort of. Rather than taking place in mid-July, this year’s two-day event will kick off on June 21-22, starting just one day after the official start of summer (in the northern hemisphere).

Amazon is promising more than two million deals across every category, and some are available from today. Prime members can head over to Amazon’s gaming portal and claim a free code for Battlefield 4 standard edition on Origin through June 20.

Furthermore, those who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can nab a four-month free trial. Similarly, Prime members can save more than 50 percent on the first four months of Audible Premium Plus, bringing the price down to $6.95 per month.

Starting June 7 and running through June 20, Amazon is offering a $10 credit to use during Prime Day for members that spend $10 with select small businesses based in the US. Amazon notes that over 300,000 sellers are eligible to participate in this promotion, more than twice as many as last year.

Prime Day gets under way on June 21 at midnight Pacific and runs through June 22.

Image credit Hadrian