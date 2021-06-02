In context: Prolific Apple dirt-disher Jon Prosser leaked renders of the upcoming iPhone 13 on his latest episode of Front Page Tech. The design doesn't reveal anything groundbreaking. In fact, Prosser notes that most of the features that can be gleaned from the CAD files have already been leaked.

According to the design files, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro are slightly thicker than the iPhone 12 to accommodate a larger battery. The front notch is smaller. The rear camera array is set up in a diagonal orientation. Physically there is nothing more to be learned from CAD renders alone that has not already made the rounds in the rumor mill.

The only real news here is something Prosser himself did during the broadcast. He made the CAD files publicly accessible on Google Drive. Anyone can download the STEP files for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro from the links in Prosser's video.

"You know what? F*** it," Prosser said after revealing the underwhelming renders. "I'm in a mood today. Has anyone ever given you guys CAD files for an unreleased iPhone before?"

Exclusive CAD files of unreleased products are not something leakers generally make public. Legal gray areas aside, Prosser feels confident that the files do not reveal anything that's going to put Apple's legal team on his back. Additionally, the STEP files are named Generic Smartphone and Generic Smartphone Pro, presumably to avoid trademark claims.

If you are interested and have AutoCAD, you can download either or both files and open them natively. You can also view the 3D models using an online STP viewer like the one at ShareCAD, although the models may not be rendered as well.

Image credit: Hadrian