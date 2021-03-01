Bottom line: Well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared additional insights about Apple’s next-generation iPhone in a new research note. The phones aren't expected to deliver any game-changing new features but rather, ship with the sort of evolutionary updates we've come to expect from a new flagship smartphone.

According to 9to5Mac who obtained a copy of the note, the iPhone 13 will be offered in the same four sizes as the current-gen iPhone 12. If true, this means the next iPhone will ship with diagonal screen sizes ranging from 5.4 inches up to 6.7 inches.

Kuo also corroborated an earlier report suggesting the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will employ low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology for better efficiency, and gain 120Hz support. The two Pro models will also reportedly receive an upgraded ultra-wide camera with a wider f/1.8 aperture and autofocus, compared to the f/2.4 aperture and fixed-focus on the current models.

Other key hardware changes Kuo expects include a smaller notch and a larger battery (which will make the phones a bit heavier). The new lineup will additionally get an upgrade to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X60 5G modem.

There’s been talk about Apple abandoning the Lightning connector in favor of USB-C and bringing Touch ID back, but Kuo said their latest survey (presumably of component suppliers) indicates “there is no visibility on the current schedule for the iPhone to adopt these two new specifications.”

With the iPhone 13, Apple is expected to revert back to its normal (pre-Covid) release schedule.

Images courtesy Hadrian, oatawa