In brief: A listing of what seems to be a reference Radeon RX 6900 XT cooled by a 120mm fan/radiator combo has been spotted on a Brazilian online retailer. According to the listing, the card is now available for pre-order and will release on June 26.

The listing found at Kabum shows the Sapphire Radeon RX 6900 XT. Despite being from an AIB partner, the card's appears to feature AMD's reference card design, featuring Radeon's "R" on the fan and the shroud, Radeon logo on the radiator and top of the card, and the typical black, gray and red color scheme.

Unlike the alleged Radeon RX 6900 XTX shared on Chiphell forums back in April, this one comes with a backplate, possibly improving cooling, while also protecting the back on the PCB. It's also more appealing to the eye, hiding the whole PCB inside the casing.

As per the listed specifications, the card comes with a GPU packing 80 CUs with 5,120 stream processors and 80 RT accelerators. The base clock is increased to 2,250 MHz and the boost clock to 2,435 MHz. There's also 128MB of Infinity Cache and 16GB of memory clocked at 18 Gbps, a 2 Gbps increase over stock settings.

Based on the images of the card, there's an HDMI port, 2x DisplayPort and a USB-C port available to connect to a display. As for powering the card, there are 2x 8-pin power connectors.

AIB partners have recently launched Radeon RX 6900 XT cards with pre-binned GPUs that some refer them as Radeon RX 6900 XTX. These cards, like the one found at Kabum, tend to come with higher base and boost clocks. Some of these cards include the Sapphire Toxic Radeon RX 6900 XT Extreme Edition, the Asrock Radeon RX 6900 XT OC Formula, and the PowerColor Red Devil Radeon RX 6900 XT Ultimate and the Liquid Devil Radeon RX 6900 XT Ultimate.

AMD hasn't made any announcement regarding a liquid cooled Radeon RX 6900 XT yet, but there's a chance they just might on June 26.