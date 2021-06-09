Culture clash: Call of Duty: Vanguard announcement might skipping this year's E3 altogether. As it seems, the next Call of Duty game will most likely be introduced in the same fashion as Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, via an in-game event in Call of Duty: Warzone.

When Black Ops Cold War released last year, Warzone was still a relatively new game. Maybe because of that, the integration of one game into the other didn't go as planned. Weapons needed to be rebalanced and the Verdansk map only came out a few months after the release of Cold War, but eventually everything was fixed.

Now with Vanguard coming later this year, Activision plans to do a similar integration with Warzone. With this, the free-to-play CoD game will be transitioning its setting to World War II, bringing a new map, vehicles, and weapons.

As Call of Duty is going back to second World War, chief rival Battlefield is going back to the future, as shown in this reveal trailer.

The new Call of Duty title, developed by Sledgehammer Games, will use the same engine as Warzone. Like most CoD games, Vanguard will feature a single-player campaign, multiplayer, and zombie modes.

The setting will comprise Europe and the Pacific Ocean area during World War II and will tell the origin story of the modern allied Special Forces. Vanguard is set for release later this year in November for PC and consoles.